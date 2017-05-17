178 Künstler zum WGT 2017 bestätigt

Aktuell haben 178 Künstler ihren Auftritt zugesagt:
13th Monkey (D) –
Aeon Sable (D) –
Ah Cama-Sotz (B) –
Ah! Kosmos (TR) –
Alcest (F) –
Amanda Palmer (Dresden Dolls) & Edward Ka-Spel (Legendary Pink Dots) (USA/NL) –
Amorphis (FIN) –
Andi Sexgang (GB) Akustikkonzert –
Andyra (D) –
Angels & Agony (NL) –
Anna Garzuly-Wahlgren (H) –
Annwn (D) –
Autodafeh (S) –
Axel Thielmann (D) –
Azar Swan (USA) –
B-Movie (GB) –
Besides (PL) –
Beyond Obsession (D) –
BFG (GB) –
Blac Kolor (D) –
Black Nail Cabaret (H) –
Bleib Modern (D) –
Bloody, Dead & Sexy (D) –
Box And The Twins (D) –
Cabaret Voltaire (GB) exklusives Konzert in Deutschland 2017 –
Capella Fidicinia (D) –
Carmen Stefanescu (RO) –
Carolin Masur (D) –
Cephalgy (D) –
Chemical Sweet Kid (F) –
Chor Und Ballett Der Musikalischen Komödie (D) –
Chor Und Kinderchor Der Oper Leipzig (D) –
Chrom (D) –
Codex Empire (GB) –
Collegium Vocale Leipzig (D) –
Corde Oblique (I) –
Cryo (S) –
Cuelebre (E) –
Da-Sein (E) Weltpremiere –
Decoded Feedback (CDN) –
Der Blaue Reiter (E) –
Der Fluch (D) –
Desperate Journalist (GB) –
Die Selektion (D) –
Dorsetshire & Gäste (D) exklusives Konzert zur Wiedervereinigung –
Drab Majesty (USA) –
Dunkelschön (D) –
Duounruh (RUS) –
Eden (AUS) Europa-Premiere –
Eisfabrik (D) –
Emma Ruth Rundle (USA) –
Empusae (B) –
Ensemble Amarilli (D) –
Equilibrium (D) –
Erdling (D) –
Esben And The Witch (GB) –
Fïx8:Sëd8 (D) –
Finsterforst (D) –
Folk Noir (D/NL) –
Forndom (S) –
Framheim (D) –
Frankenstein (USA) –
Freiraum Syndikat (D) –
Funker Vogt (D) exklusives Konzert in Deutschland 2017 –
Gene Loves Jezebel (GB) –
Gewandhausorchester (D) –
Gunther Rost (D) –
Hamferð (FO) –
Hautville (I) –
Hørd (F) –
Herbst In Peking (D) –
Hexperos (I) –
Holygram (D) –
Hypnoskull (B) –
Iamtheshadow (P) –
Ianva (I) –
Illuminate (D) –
In the Woods… (N) –
Iszoloscope (CDN) –
Jarboe (USA) exklusives Akustikkonzert –
Johnny Deathshadow (D) –
Kammerchor Der Schlosskapelle Saalfeld (D) –
Kathrin Christians (D) –
Kite (S) –
Klangstabil (D) –
Klez.e (D) –
Klimt1918 (I) –
Landscape Body Machine (CDN) –
Larrnakh (H) –
Lebanon Hanover (GB) –
Leipziger Ballett (D) –
Lolita Komplex (A) –
Lucifer’s Aid (S) –
Machine De Beauvoir (D) –
Martin Schmeding (D) –
Masquerade (FIN) –
Massive Ego (GB) –
Männerchor Leipzig Nord (D) –
MGT & Friends (GB) –
Michael Schönheit (D) –
Mlada Fronta (F) –
Moon Far Away (RUS) –
Moritz Eggert (D) –
Nachtblut (D) –
Nikolas Schreck (USA) –
Nim Vind (CDN) –
Noisuf-X (D) –
Novakill (AUS) –
Nox Interna (D) –
Odroerir (D) –
Ohm (CDN) –
Orchester Der Musikalischen Komödie (D) –
Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio (S) –
Peter Bjärgö (S) –
Peter Heppner (D) –
Petr Eben (CZ) –
Pouppée Fabrikk (S) –
Principia Audiomatica (HR) –
Punch’N’Judy (D) –
Ragnaröek (D) –
Red Cell (S) –
Red Mecca (S) –
Rendered (D) –
Revolting Cocks (USA/B) exklusives Konzert in Deutschland 2017 –
Ritual Howls (USA) –
Romuvos (LT) –
Rotersand (D) –
Rotting Christ (GR) –
RRoyce (D) –
S.P.O.C.K (S) –
Saigon Blue Rain (F) –
Sündenrausch (D) –
Scary Bitches (GB) –
Schneewittchen (D) –
Sex Gang Children (GB) –
She Past Away (TR) –
Shireen (NL) –
Sinistro (P) –
Sixth June (SRB) –
Skinny Puppy (CDN) exklusives Konzert in Deutschland 2017 –
Soviet Soviet (I) –
Spiritual Front (I) präsentieren „BLACK HEARTS IN BLACK SUITS“ –
Suicide Commando (B) –
Superikone (D) –
Sutcliffe Jügend (GB) –
Sylvaine (N) –
Sylvgheist Maëlström (F) –
Tanzwut (D) –
Technique (BR) –
The 69 Eyes (FIN) –
The Agnes Circle (GB) –
The Creepshow (CDN) –
The Devil And The Universe (A) –
The Eye Of Time (F) –
The Firm Inc. (D) Weltpremiere –
The Mission (GB) –
The Pussybats (D) –
The Vision Bleak (D) –
Theodor Bastard (RUS) –
This Morn‘ Omina (B) –
Thrudvangar (D) –
Too Dead To Die (RUS) –
Trobar De Morte (E) –
Unlight (D) –
V2A (D/GB) –
Vain Warr (USA) ehemals Blacklist –
Varg (D) –
Virgin In Veil (FIN) –
VNV Nation (IRL/GB) –
Vogelfrey (D) –
Wednesday 13 (USA) –
Welicoruss (RUS) –
Whispering Sons (B) –
Whispers In The Shadow (A) –
Wires & Lights (D) –
Wolfgang Seifen (D) –
Xandria (D) –
Yggdrasil (S) –