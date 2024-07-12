Amphi Festival 2024 – JE T’AIME übernehmen für KÆLAN MIKLA

Leider müssen KÆLAN MIKLA schweren Herzens ihren Amphi-Auftritt für dieses Jahr absagen:

“In light of unforseen circumstances we are sadly forced to cancel our performance at Amphi this year. We are so sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment this may cause and truly hope to get an opportunity to perform there in the next years.”

Ersatzweise senden JE T’AIME eine Extraportion Post-Punk-Liebe und werden garantiert eine grandiose Show abliefern.