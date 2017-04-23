Musik

WGT 2017 – weitere Künstler bestätigt

Vom 2. bis 5. Juni 2017 findet in Leipzig das alljährliche Wave-Gotik-Treffen statt. Mittlerweile haben schon 145 Künstler zugesagt und es gibt neben Konzerten wieder Museum, Theater, Märkte und Lesungen rund um die Szene.

Wave Gotik Treffen 2017

Folgende Künstler sind dabei:

13th Monkey (D) • Aeon Sable (D) • Ah Cama-Sotz (B) • Ah! Kosmos (TR) • Alcest (F) • Amanda Palmer (Dresden Dolls) & Edward Ka-Spel (Legendary Pink Dots) (USA/NL) • Amorphis (FIN) • Andi Sexgang (GB) Akustikkonzert • Andyra (D) • Angels & Agony (NL) • Annwn (D) • Autodafeh (S) • Azar Swan (USA) • B-Movie (GB) • Besides (PL) • BFG (GB) • Black Kolor (D) • Black Nail Cabaret (H) • Bleib Modern (D) • Bloody, Dead & Sexy (D) • Box And The Twins (D) • Cabaret Voltaire (GB) exklusives Konzert in Deutschland 2017 • Cephalgy (D) • Chemical Sweet Kid (F) • Chrom (D) • Codex Empire (GB) • Corde Oblique (I) • Cryo (S) • Cuelebre (E) • Da-Sein (E) Weltpremiere • Decoded Feedback (CAN) • Der Blaue Reiter (E) • Der Fluch (D) • Desperate Journalist (GB) • Die Selektion (D) • Dorsetshire & Gäste (D) exklusives Konzert zur Wiedervereinigung • Drab Majesty (USA) • Dunkelschön (D) • Eden (AUS) Europa-Premiere • Eisfabrik (D) • Emma Ruth Rundle (USA) • Empusae (B) • Equilibrium (D) • Erdling (D) • Esben And The Witch (GB) • Fïx8:Sëd8 (D) • Finsterforst (D) • Folk Noir (D/NL) • Framheim (D) • Frankenstein (USA) • Funker Vogt (D) exklusives Konzert in Deutschland 2017 • Hamferð (FO) • Hautville (I) • Hørd (F) • Herbst In Peking (D) • Hexperos (I) • Iamtheshadow (P) • Ianva (I) • Illuminate (D) • In the Woods… (N) • Iszoloscope (CAN) • Jarboe (USA) exklusives Akustikkonzert • Johnny Deathshadow (D) • Klangstabil (D) • Klez.e (D) • Klimt1918 (I) • Landscape Body Machine (CAN) • Larrnakh (H) • Lebanon Hanover (GB) • Lolita Komplex (A) • Lucifer’s Aid (S) • Machine De Beauvoir (D) • Masquerade (FIN) • Massive Ego (GB) • MGT & Friends (GB) • Mlada Fronta (F) • Moon Far Away (RUS) • Nachtblut (D) • Nikolas Schreck (USA) • Nim Vind (CAN) • Noisuf-X (D) • Novakill (AUS) • Nox Interna (D) • Odroerir (D) • Ohm (CAN) • Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio (S) • Peter Bjärgö (S) • Peter Heppner (D) • Pouppée Fabrikk (S) • Principia Audiomatica (HR) • Ragnaröek (D) • Red Cell (S) • Red Mecca (S) • Rendered (D) • Revolting Cocks (USA/B) exklusives Konzert in Deutschland 2017 • Ritual Howls (USA) • Romuvos (LT) • Rotersand (D) • Rotting Christ (GR) • RRoyce (D) • S.P.O.C.K (S) • Saigon Blue Rain (F) • Sündenrausch (D) • Scary Bitches (GB) • Schneewittchen (D) • Sex Gang Children (GB) • She Past Away (TR) • Shireen (NL) • Sinistro (P) • Sixth June (SRB) • Skinny Puppy (CAN) exklusives Konzert in Deutschland 2017 • Soviet Soviet (I) • Spiritual Front (I) präsentieren „BLACK HEARTS IN BLACK SUITS“ • Suicide Commando (B) • Superikone (D) • Sutcliffe Jügend (GB) • Sylvaine (N) • Sylvgheist Maëlström (F) • Tanzwut (D) • Technique (BR) • The 69 Eyes (FIN) • The Agnes Circle (GB) • The Creepshow (CAN) • The Devil And The Universe (A) • The Eye Of Time (F) • The Mission (GB) • The Pussybats (D) • The Vision Bleak (D) • This Morn‘ Omina (B) • Thrudvangar (D) • Too Dead To Die (RUS) • Unlight (D) • V2A (D/GB) • Vain Warr (USA) ehemals Blacklist • Varg (D) • Virgin In Veil (FIN) • VNV Nation (IRL/GB) • Vogelfrey (D) • Wednesday 13 (USA) • Welicoruss (RUS) • Whispering Sons (B) • Whispers In The Shadow (A) • Wires & Lights (D) • Xandria (D) • Yggdrasil (S)

www.wave-gotik-treffen.de