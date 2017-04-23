WGT 2017 – weitere Künstler bestätigt

Vom 2. bis 5. Juni 2017 findet in Leipzig das alljährliche Wave-Gotik-Treffen statt. Mittlerweile haben schon 145 Künstler zugesagt und es gibt neben Konzerten wieder Museum, Theater, Märkte und Lesungen rund um die Szene.

Folgende Künstler sind dabei:

13th Monkey (D) • Aeon Sable (D) • Ah Cama-Sotz (B) • Ah! Kosmos (TR) • Alcest (F) • Amanda Palmer (Dresden Dolls) & Edward Ka-Spel (Legendary Pink Dots) (USA/NL) • Amorphis (FIN) • Andi Sexgang (GB) Akustikkonzert • Andyra (D) • Angels & Agony (NL) • Annwn (D) • Autodafeh (S) • Azar Swan (USA) • B-Movie (GB) • Besides (PL) • BFG (GB) • Black Kolor (D) • Black Nail Cabaret (H) • Bleib Modern (D) • Bloody, Dead & Sexy (D) • Box And The Twins (D) • Cabaret Voltaire (GB) exklusives Konzert in Deutschland 2017 • Cephalgy (D) • Chemical Sweet Kid (F) • Chrom (D) • Codex Empire (GB) • Corde Oblique (I) • Cryo (S) • Cuelebre (E) • Da-Sein (E) Weltpremiere • Decoded Feedback (CAN) • Der Blaue Reiter (E) • Der Fluch (D) • Desperate Journalist (GB) • Die Selektion (D) • Dorsetshire & Gäste (D) exklusives Konzert zur Wiedervereinigung • Drab Majesty (USA) • Dunkelschön (D) • Eden (AUS) Europa-Premiere • Eisfabrik (D) • Emma Ruth Rundle (USA) • Empusae (B) • Equilibrium (D) • Erdling (D) • Esben And The Witch (GB) • Fïx8:Sëd8 (D) • Finsterforst (D) • Folk Noir (D/NL) • Framheim (D) • Frankenstein (USA) • Funker Vogt (D) exklusives Konzert in Deutschland 2017 • Hamferð (FO) • Hautville (I) • Hørd (F) • Herbst In Peking (D) • Hexperos (I) • Iamtheshadow (P) • Ianva (I) • Illuminate (D) • In the Woods… (N) • Iszoloscope (CAN) • Jarboe (USA) exklusives Akustikkonzert • Johnny Deathshadow (D) • Klangstabil (D) • Klez.e (D) • Klimt1918 (I) • Landscape Body Machine (CAN) • Larrnakh (H) • Lebanon Hanover (GB) • Lolita Komplex (A) • Lucifer’s Aid (S) • Machine De Beauvoir (D) • Masquerade (FIN) • Massive Ego (GB) • MGT & Friends (GB) • Mlada Fronta (F) • Moon Far Away (RUS) • Nachtblut (D) • Nikolas Schreck (USA) • Nim Vind (CAN) • Noisuf-X (D) • Novakill (AUS) • Nox Interna (D) • Odroerir (D) • Ohm (CAN) • Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio (S) • Peter Bjärgö (S) • Peter Heppner (D) • Pouppée Fabrikk (S) • Principia Audiomatica (HR) • Ragnaröek (D) • Red Cell (S) • Red Mecca (S) • Rendered (D) • Revolting Cocks (USA/B) exklusives Konzert in Deutschland 2017 • Ritual Howls (USA) • Romuvos (LT) • Rotersand (D) • Rotting Christ (GR) • RRoyce (D) • S.P.O.C.K (S) • Saigon Blue Rain (F) • Sündenrausch (D) • Scary Bitches (GB) • Schneewittchen (D) • Sex Gang Children (GB) • She Past Away (TR) • Shireen (NL) • Sinistro (P) • Sixth June (SRB) • Skinny Puppy (CAN) exklusives Konzert in Deutschland 2017 • Soviet Soviet (I) • Spiritual Front (I) präsentieren „BLACK HEARTS IN BLACK SUITS“ • Suicide Commando (B) • Superikone (D) • Sutcliffe Jügend (GB) • Sylvaine (N) • Sylvgheist Maëlström (F) • Tanzwut (D) • Technique (BR) • The 69 Eyes (FIN) • The Agnes Circle (GB) • The Creepshow (CAN) • The Devil And The Universe (A) • The Eye Of Time (F) • The Mission (GB) • The Pussybats (D) • The Vision Bleak (D) • This Morn‘ Omina (B) • Thrudvangar (D) • Too Dead To Die (RUS) • Unlight (D) • V2A (D/GB) • Vain Warr (USA) ehemals Blacklist • Varg (D) • Virgin In Veil (FIN) • VNV Nation (IRL/GB) • Vogelfrey (D) • Wednesday 13 (USA) • Welicoruss (RUS) • Whispering Sons (B) • Whispers In The Shadow (A) • Wires & Lights (D) • Xandria (D) • Yggdrasil (S)



www.wave-gotik-treffen.de